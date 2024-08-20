Kevin Stefanski: Patrick Mahomes is changing football like Steph Curry changed basketball

When quarterback Patrick Mahomes does something interesting on the field, people tend to notice.

In a Tuesday radio interview with 92.3 The Fan, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked if he’d seen the behind-the-back completion Mahomes had to tight end Travis Kelce over the weekend. Stefanski said he had, and then provided a cross-sport comparison for the Chiefs’ quarterback.

“You know, it’s funny, it’s almost like — you know how Steph Curry changed basketball? I think Mahomes is changing football,” Stefanski said. “You watch quarterbacks come out and play that style, they comport themselves like him. So I would not be surprised if you started seeing that around, certainly, our league. You’re going to see kids in high school trying it.

“Now, they better complete it, or they’re going to hear from their head coach.”

Mahomes will have a chance to complete a behind-the-back pass against the Browns in December when the Chiefs visit Cleveland for a Week 15 matchup.