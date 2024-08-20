 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_flagfootball_240820.jpg
NFL stars we’d want to play Olympic flag football
nbc_pft_herbertreturns_240820.jpg
Assessing what Harbaugh can bring out of Herbert
nbc_pft_justinsimmons_240820.jpg
Simmons ‘found the right spot’ with the Falcons

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_flagfootball_240820.jpg
NFL stars we’d want to play Olympic flag football
nbc_pft_herbertreturns_240820.jpg
Assessing what Harbaugh can bring out of Herbert
nbc_pft_justinsimmons_240820.jpg
Simmons ‘found the right spot’ with the Falcons

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kevin Stefanski: Patrick Mahomes is changing football like Steph Curry changed basketball

  
Published August 20, 2024 05:28 PM

When quarterback Patrick Mahomes does something interesting on the field, people tend to notice.

In a Tuesday radio interview with 92.3 The Fan, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked if he’d seen the behind-the-back completion Mahomes had to tight end Travis Kelce over the weekend. Stefanski said he had, and then provided a cross-sport comparison for the Chiefs’ quarterback.

“You know, it’s funny, it’s almost like — you know how Steph Curry changed basketball? I think Mahomes is changing football,” Stefanski said. “You watch quarterbacks come out and play that style, they comport themselves like him. So I would not be surprised if you started seeing that around, certainly, our league. You’re going to see kids in high school trying it.

“Now, they better complete it, or they’re going to hear from their head coach.”

Mahomes will have a chance to complete a behind-the-back pass against the Browns in December when the Chiefs visit Cleveland for a Week 15 matchup.