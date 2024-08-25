Kevin Stefanski “very confident” in amount of work Deshaun Watson has done this summer

The Browns veered away from their initial plan to play quarterback Deshaun Watson in Saturday’s preseason finale against the Seahawks, but head coach Kevin Stefanski said that the decision was not related to the arm soreness that Watson experienced last week.

Stefanski said that he “feels great” about Watson’s health and expects him to fully participate in practice this week. The coach said that other absences on offense were the main factor in deciding to keep Watson off the field Saturday and that he’s comfortable with the amount of work Watson has done to prepare for the Cowboys in the season opener.

“With Deshaun, with considerations to the guys who were out on offense — not just the offensive line — but just didn’t feel like it would be best to put him out there in this setting,” Stefanski said, via the team’s website. “Very confident in the amount of work he’s gotten to date throughout the spring and summer, and he’ll be ready to roll Week One.”

The 2024 season is Watson’s third in Cleveland and he’s only played in 12 games for the team because of a suspension and last year’s right shoulder injury. The Browns were expecting more when they traded for him and they’ll be looking to start realizing a better return on their investment right out of the gate.