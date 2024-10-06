 Skip navigation
Kevin Stefanski: We’re not changing quarterbacks

  
Published October 6, 2024 05:02 PM

Sunday’s game was another dud for the Browns, but they aren’t planning a major change on offense as they try to right the ship.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said after the 34-13 loss to the Commanders that the team will not be benching quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson was 15-of-28 for 125 yards and a touchdown that came with the team down 34-6 in the fourth quarter.

“We’re not changing quarterbacks,” Stefanski said, via 92.3 The Fan. “We need to play better. I need to coach better and that’s really what it is.”

There are certainly issues beyond Watson with the Browns, but it’s hard to make a convincing argument that he’s not the biggest problem that the Browns need to fix if they’re going to right the ship this season. It’s too significant a position to overcome consistently poor performances and it’s not hard to wonder if the Browns would have already moved on if not for Watson’s fully guaranteed contract.