Kevin Stefanski will resume calling Browns offensive plays in 2025

Midway through Cleveland’s tumultuous 2024 season, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced he was giving up offensive play-calling, handing it off to now-former offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

But now, Stefanski is taking it back.

Just before new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees’ introductory press conference, Stefanski announced he’ll resume the duty — which he’d had since becoming Browns head coach in 2020.

“I’m going to call plays and I reserve the right to change my mind,” Stefanski said, via Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.

As for hiring Rees, Stefanski said he had admired the 32-year-old coach from afar before bringing him on staff in 2024 as a pass game specialist and tight ends coach.

“Really, this last year spent with Tommy solidified what I thought about him,” Stefanski said. “We had a process with some really impressive candidates for this job — some smart people that we really enjoyed getting to know. But, ultimately, felt like Tommy was the right fit for this football team.”

Stefanski added that it feels like Rees already has a strong handle on the job in the meetings that the team has had since his promotion.

Cleveland has plenty to figure out offensively in 2025, but quarterback will likely be the team’s focus in the early portion of the offseason.