 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestpicks_250123.jpg
Bills lead NFL conference championship best bets
nbc_csu_afcchampionship_250123.jpg
AFC Championship preview: Bills vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_nfcchampionship_250123.jpg
NFC Championship preview: Commanders vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestpicks_250123.jpg
Bills lead NFL conference championship best bets
nbc_csu_afcchampionship_250123.jpg
AFC Championship preview: Bills vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_nfcchampionship_250123.jpg
NFC Championship preview: Commanders vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kevin Stefanski will resume calling Browns offensive plays in 2025

  
Published January 23, 2025 10:22 AM

Midway through Cleveland’s tumultuous 2024 season, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced he was giving up offensive play-calling, handing it off to now-former offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

But now, Stefanski is taking it back.

Just before new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees’ introductory press conference, Stefanski announced he’ll resume the duty — which he’d had since becoming Browns head coach in 2020.

I’m going to call plays and I reserve the right to change my mind,” Stefanski said, via Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.

As for hiring Rees, Stefanski said he had admired the 32-year-old coach from afar before bringing him on staff in 2024 as a pass game specialist and tight ends coach.

“Really, this last year spent with Tommy solidified what I thought about him,” Stefanski said. “We had a process with some really impressive candidates for this job — some smart people that we really enjoyed getting to know. But, ultimately, felt like Tommy was the right fit for this football team.”

Stefanski added that it feels like Rees already has a strong handle on the job in the meetings that the team has had since his promotion.

Cleveland has plenty to figure out offensively in 2025, but quarterback will likely be the team’s focus in the early portion of the offseason.