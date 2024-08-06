 Skip navigation
Kevin Stefanski won’t comment on trade rumors

  
Published August 6, 2024 05:44 PM

The Browns are in the running for Brandon Aiyuk, but since, for the time being, the receiver remains a 49er, coach Kevin Stefanski can’t talk about Aiyuk. Thus, Stefanski didn’t say much when asked about Monday’s report that both the Browns and Patriots have the framework for a deal for Aiyuk in place.

“I don’t get into reports. Respectfully, I understand the questions but really just focused on today,” Stefanski said.

He also said he wouldn’t share any discussions he’s had with Amari Cooper, whose name has surfaced in hypothetical trades.

The Browns and Patriots are negotiating with Aiyuk’s agent, trying to come to terms on a long-term deal.

Aiyuk skipped the offseason program and asked for a trade because of the slow progress of contract talks and currently is at training camp but is not practicing. He is scheduled to make $14.124 million on a fifth-year option but wants a market value deal.