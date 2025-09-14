 Skip navigation
Kevin Stefanski won’t consider a QB change for Week 3

  
Published September 14, 2025 05:56 PM

The Browns are 0-2, but they aren’t thinking about a quarterback change heading into Week 3.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked if he would consider benching Joe Flacco in his press conference after Cleveland’s 41-17 loss to the Ravens. Stefanski said he would not give any thought to making a change and said that “collectively” the Browns offense did not do a good enough job.

Flacco was replaced by rookie Dillon Gabriel late in the blowout loss. The third-round pick threw his first NFL touchdown pass in garbage time.

Flacco was 25-of-45 for 199 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. Gabriel was 3-of-3 for 19 yards in his brief appearance.