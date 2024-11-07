Khalil Herbert is expected to make Bengals debut vs. Ravens

Khalil Herbert just joined the Bengals a couple of days ago, but he’s set to suit up for this week’s game.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Herbert is expected to make his Cincinnati debut against Baltimore tonight.

Herbert, 26, had fallen out of the rotation in Chicago before he was traded before the deadline. He’s taken just eight carries for 16 yards with a touchdown this year and caught two passes for 4 yards. Last season, Herbert totaled 745 yards from scrimmage with 611 yards on the ground and 20 catches for 134 yards.

The Bengals had a need at running back with Zack Moss sidelined by a neck injury.

Quarterback Joe Burrow said that if necessary, he can lean over and tell Herbert what to do in in the backfield pre-snap.

Kickoff between the Bengals and Ravens is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.