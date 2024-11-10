 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_askrodney_241108.jpg
Smith, Lattimore are top deadline acquisitions
nbc_pft_djmoore_241108.jpg
Moore leaving field mid-play was a ‘bad look’
Watson remains a 'distraction' for the Browns
Watson remains a ‘distraction’ for the Browns

Khalil Mack, Joey Bosa, Gus Edwards active for Chargers-Titans

  
Published November 10, 2024 02:49 PM

Though Khalil Mack did not practice all week, the Chargers will have the edge rusher for Sunday’s game against the Titans.

Mack (groin) is active for the contest after he was listed as questionable. Mack has 4.5 sacks with five tackles for loss and eight QB hits so far this season. He has also recorded five passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

Edge rusher Joey Bosa (hip) and running back Gus Edwards (ankle) are also active after they were questionable for the game.

Los Angeles’ inactives are quarterback Easton Stick, cornerback Kristian Fulton, running back Kimani Vidal, offensive lineman Jordan McFadden, offensive tackle Trey Pipkins III, tight end Stone Smartt, and defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe.

On the other side, Will Levis is back to start for the Titans at quarterback after recovering from his shoulder injury.

Tennessee’s inactives are cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, safety Mike Edwards, linebacker Cedric Gray, cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally, running back Joshua Kelley, and tight end David Martin-Robinson.