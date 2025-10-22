Khalil Mack “just trying to be as smart as possible” in return from elbow injury

The Chargers got edge rusher Khalil Mack back in the lineup against the Colts in Week 7, but he didn’t play his customary role on defense in a 38-24 loss to the Colts.

Mack only played 12 of the team’s 60 defensive snaps in his first game off of injured reserve. He was still able to show what the Chargers were missing while he missed four games with an elbow injury by sacking Daniel Jones and Tuesday brought questions about how soon he thinks he can be a more constant presence.

“Just trying to be as smart as possible, but I want to win,” Mack said, via Elliott Teaford of the Orange County Register. “I want to win football games. . . . I love football, I want to play first down, second down, third down, fourth down — all the downs. At this point, we’ve got to be smart about where I’m at.”

The Chargers play the Vikings Thursday night and the quick turnaround from Sunday could prove tricky for a player just getting back on his feet, but the Chargers could use as much of an impact as Mack can provide after losing three of their last four games.