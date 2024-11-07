Khalil Mack misses second straight practice

Chargers edge rusher Khalil Mack missed practice again on Thursday.

Mack is dealing with a groin injury and the two missed practices will make Friday a key day for determining the likelihood that he’ll be able to play against the Titans this weekend. Mack has not missed a game this year and he’s got 26 tackles, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery so far this season.

Right guard Trey Pipkins (ankle) missed practice after being limited on Wednesday. Running back J.K. Dobbins (rest) and cornerback Kristian Fulton (hamstring) were also out of practice.

Edge rusher Joey Bosa (hip), running back Gus Edwards (ankle), linebacker Denzel Perryman (toe), punter JK Scott (ankle), tight end Stone Smartt (ankle), and defensive back Ja’Sir Taylor (fibula) were the team’s limited participants.