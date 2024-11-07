 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_titansvchargers_241107.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Titans vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_steelersvcommanders_241107.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Steelers vs. Commanders
nbc_csu_49ersvbucs_241107.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: 49ers vs. Buccaneers

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_titansvchargers_241107.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Titans vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_steelersvcommanders_241107.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Steelers vs. Commanders
nbc_csu_49ersvbucs_241107.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: 49ers vs. Buccaneers

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Khalil Mack misses second straight practice

  
Published November 7, 2024 05:59 PM

Chargers edge rusher Khalil Mack missed practice again on Thursday.

Mack is dealing with a groin injury and the two missed practices will make Friday a key day for determining the likelihood that he’ll be able to play against the Titans this weekend. Mack has not missed a game this year and he’s got 26 tackles, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery so far this season.

Right guard Trey Pipkins (ankle) missed practice after being limited on Wednesday. Running back J.K. Dobbins (rest) and cornerback Kristian Fulton (hamstring) were also out of practice.

Edge rusher Joey Bosa (hip), running back Gus Edwards (ankle), linebacker Denzel Perryman (toe), punter JK Scott (ankle), tight end Stone Smartt (ankle), and defensive back Ja’Sir Taylor (fibula) were the team’s limited participants.