Khalil Mack: Staying with Chargers was less about finances than about winning games

  
Published June 12, 2025 06:48 AM

Chargers outside linebacker Khalil Mack says looking for the most lucrative contract offer wasn’t his top priority as free agency approached in March.

Mack, who stayed with the Chargers on a one-year, $18 million deal, said he thinks there’s more he can accomplish with the Chargers and wants to be part of what they’re building.

“I had to be fair in the approach to things and not making it about just finances and all the different things,” Mack said, via ESPN. “I tried to make it more so just about winning ball games.”

The Chargers went 11-6 last season in Jim Harbaugh’s first year as head coach, and that has Mack thinking about a bright future in Los Angeles.

“Just not wanting to give up on that goal and that ambition that I have ever since I stepped into the league,” Mack said. “I knew I wanted to play in important games and win a Super Bowl.”

For all that he has accomplished in his NFL career, Mack has never experienced winning a playoff game. That’s something he thinks he can do with the Chargers, and is one of the reasons he’s back for another year.