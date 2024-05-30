Khalil Shakir: Everybody eats in Bills offense this year

The departures of wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis this offseason put the Bills on a new course offensively for 2024.

Offensive coordinator Joe Brady emphasized quarterback Josh Allen’s role as the central piece of that offense when he spoke to reporters this week and other members of the unit are embracing the varied ways that Allen will be able to impact games. Wide receiver Khalil Shakir said that Brady is consistently telling them that “everybody eats” in the offense and tight end Dalton Kincaid also endorsed the approach.

“The offense is just going to go through so many people this year, that it’s gonna help everybody out,” Kincaid said, via the team’s website.

There were some who thought the Bills offense was too top heavy last season. That doesn’t look like it will be the case in 2024 and the feeling around the Bills right now is that it’s a step in the right direction.