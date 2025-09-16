Kickoff return rate up to 78 percent in Week 2

Week 1 saw more than 75 percent of kickoffs returned around the league and that number got even higher in Week 2.

Kevin Seifert of ESPN notes that 78 percent of kickoffs were returned in the second week of action and that the two-week return rate of 76.9 percent is the highest through two weeks since 2009. The jump in returns is tied to the league’s decision to move touchbacks to the 35-yard line in the second year of the dynamic kickoff.

Week 2 featured the first kickoff return for a touchdown of the season. Patriots returner Antonio Gibson scored on a 90-yard return in New England’s win over the Dolphins. It also saw one unreturned kickoff turn into a touchdown for the kicking team when the Seahawks recovered a kick in the end zone after Steelers returner Kaleb Johnson let it go.

Seifert notes that offenses averaged 23.8 points per game in Week 2, which was the most since 2009. Improved field position due to returns could play a role in that, but there was not a similar spike in Week 1’s games.