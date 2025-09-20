 Skip navigation
Kingsley Enagbare avoids fine for tackle that apparently injured Jayden Daniels

  
September 20, 2025

A debate emerged in the aftermath of a Week 2 tackle that seemed to injure Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels — and that appeared to be a hip-drop tackle.

The move by Packers linebacker Kingsley Enagbare wasn’t flagged (it almost never is). It also wasn’t fined by the league.

Although it looked like a hip-drop tackle, it was missing one key element: Enagbare didn’t land on Daniels’s legs.

Which raises the question: Should that be a requirement? It’s the hip-drop action that causes the player’s legs to get caught under him. While having the defender land on the ball carrier’s legs raises the risk of injury, injury can still happen.

Case in point — the move apparently injured Daniels, who came up limping after the play.