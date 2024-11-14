Kirk Cousins has right shoulder, right elbow injuries

Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins has worked hard to fully overcome the Achilles injury that ended his 2023 season prematurely. He’s now dealing with a different injury.

Actually, two of them.

Cousins was listed by the Falcons as limited in practice on Wednesday with a right shoulder and right elbow injury. (The Falcons conducted a walk-through, not a full practice.)

His participation on Thursday will shed more light on whether he’ll be able to play on Sunday. If he can’t go, rookie Michael Penix Jr. would get the nod.

Not practicing on Wednesday were cornerback Dee Alford (hamstring), defensive end Ta’Quon Graham (pectoral), cornerback Antonio Hamilton (pectoral), defensive end James Smith- Williams (tibia), and tight end Charlie Woerner (concussion).

Others who were limited in practice were running back Tyler Allgeier (quadricep), linebacker Troy Andersen (knee), linebacker J.D. Bertrand (concussion), linebacker Lorenzo Carter (concussion), defensive end Zach Harrison (achilles), cornerback Mike Hughes (neck), guard Chris Lindstrom (knee), and center Ryan Neuzil (calf).

Center Drew Dalman (ankle) and receiver Drake London (hip) fully participated in practice.

The 6-4 Falcons visit the 5-5 Broncos on Sunday.