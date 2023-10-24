Kirk Cousins has spectacular night when the Vikings needed it most

No Justin Jefferson? For one night, no problem.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had one of the best games of his career on a night when his team had to have it. They were expected by many (including me) to be 2-5 at this moment. The Vikings got the win, moving to 3-4.

And Cousins made it happen. He shook off a first-drive interception and went 34 for 44 the rest of the way, generating 378 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

He did it by repeatedly converting on third down, getting through his progressions quickly and getting rid of the ball before the walls closed in. He was sacked zero times by the 49ers, despite the presence of Nick Bosa and moments of explosive harassment from newcomer Randy Gregory.

Cousins was accurate. Timely. Decisive. And, unlike most prior Monday night games in his career, clutch.

It helped to have rookie receiver Jordan Addison, who had a breakout game with a pair of touchdowns and 123 yards. Addison’s night was highlighted by ripping the ball from 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward and sprinting to the end zone for an unlikely 60-yard touchdown in the waning seconds of the first half. But even when Addison was in the locker room getting treatment for cramps in the second half, Cousins kept distributing the ball with steady confidence.

Yes, it got a little dicey near the end. A questionable decision to punt on fourth and four from the 49ers 42 that resulted in a net of 22 yards gave the 49ers one chance to take the lead late, and a missed Greg Joseph field goal provided San Francisco with a final opportunity. Both times, cornerback Cam Bynum intercepted 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy.

It was the kind of both-sides-of-the-ball effort the Vikings haven’t had in recent years, especially against elite teams. The offense played incredibly well (the running game quietly generated 74 yards), the defense did what it had to do, and the Vikings secured one of the biggest upsets of the season.

Cousins gets the bulk of the credit. He played in a way that he usually does not when the lights are the brightest. With 10 games left, the question now becomes whether the Vikings can keep it going.

The next chance comes on Sunday at Lambeau Field, where the Vikings can get to .500 — after starting 1-4. They wouldn’t be in position to do that without Cousins having his best game at least since the classic from last season at Buffalo, and perhaps longer than that.