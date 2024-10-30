Kirk Cousins named the NFC offensive player of the week

The Falcons are in first place in the NFC South after beating the Buccaneers in Tampa last Sunday and quarterback Kirk Cousins was a big reason for the win.

Cousins completed 23-of-29 passes for 276 yards and four touchdowns in the 31-26 win that moved the Falcons to 5-3 on the season and gave Atlanta a clean sweep of their two games against the Bucs this season. Cousins also threw four touchdowns in their Week Five home win.

The NFL announced that Cousins was named the NFC offensive player of the week in recognition of his performance. It’s the eighth player of the week award for Cousins and his first since the 2022 season.

Cousins and the Falcons will try to pick up another win against the Cowboys in Week Nine.