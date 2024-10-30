 Skip navigation
nbc_csu_dknfc1seed_241030.jpg
Simms believes Lions will be NFC's #1 seed
nbc_pft_draft_241030.jpg
PFT Draft: First-year head coaches through Week 8
nbc_pft_radioplaybyplay_241030.jpg
Inside special bond of fanbases, local radio hosts

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we've got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Kirk Cousins named the NFC offensive player of the week

  
Published October 30, 2024 12:08 PM

The Falcons are in first place in the NFC South after beating the Buccaneers in Tampa last Sunday and quarterback Kirk Cousins was a big reason for the win.

Cousins completed 23-of-29 passes for 276 yards and four touchdowns in the 31-26 win that moved the Falcons to 5-3 on the season and gave Atlanta a clean sweep of their two games against the Bucs this season. Cousins also threw four touchdowns in their Week Five home win.

The NFL announced that Cousins was named the NFC offensive player of the week in recognition of his performance. It’s the eighth player of the week award for Cousins and his first since the 2022 season.

Cousins and the Falcons will try to pick up another win against the Cowboys in Week Nine.