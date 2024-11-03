Kirk Cousins’ two TD passes has Falcons out to 14-10 lead at halftime

The Cowboys left Ezekiel Elliott at home, and they are having their best rushing game of the season. That has them right in the game with the Falcons on Sunday.

Atlanta leads 14-10 at halftime.

The Cowboys had no runs of 15 yards or longer in the first seven games. They have three today, including a 22-yarder by quarterback Dak Prescott, who had 10 carries for 24 yards and a touchdown entering today.

The Cowboys have 80 rushing yards, not far from their season-high of 109 rushing yards against the Steelers.

Dallas scored its only touchdown on a 3-yard throw from Prescott to running back Rico Dowdle, who juggled the ball and then caught it lying on his back in the end zone.

Prescott is 13-of-17 for 102 yards and Dowdle has eight rushes for 43 yards. Jake Ferguson has four catches for 51 yards and CeeDee Lamb four for 30. Lamb landed hard on his right shoulder on a hit by safety Jessie Bates late in the first half but returned.

Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins completed 14 of 16 passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns, throwing a 9-yarder to Drake London and a 36-yarder to Darnell Mooney on fourth down. London, who has two catches for 27 yards, injured his hip and is questionable to return.

Mooney has four catches for 72 yards, and Bijan Robinson has rushed for 43 yards on eight carries.