KJ Hamler, Broncos agree to reworked contract

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Caeleb Dressel rediscovered the joy of swimming during months away
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_penske_230701.jpg
Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Caeleb Dressel rediscovered the joy of swimming during months away
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_penske_230701.jpg
Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

KJ Hamler, Broncos agree to reworked contract

  
Published June 30, 2023 10:28 AM

Injuries have kept Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler off the field for most of the last two seasons and his contract has been amended to protect against further absences.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Broncos and Hamler have agreed to a reworked contract. Hamler’s base salary of $1.583 million is unchanged, but he now has $417,000 available via incentives.

In exchange, there are now protections for the team against time spent on injured reserve. Hamler tore his ACL in 2021, ended last season on injured reserve due to his hamstring, and tore his pectoral this offseason. Yates reports that the change to the contract “eases the cap implications” for the Broncos if Hamler is incapacitated by the latter injury this year.

When healthy, Hamler has caught 42 passes for 620 yards and three touchdowns. The 2023 season is the final one covered by his rookie contract.