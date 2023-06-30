KJ Hamler, Broncos agree to reworked contract

Injuries have kept Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler off the field for most of the last two seasons and his contract has been amended to protect against further absences.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Broncos and Hamler have agreed to a reworked contract. Hamler’s base salary of $1.583 million is unchanged, but he now has $417,000 available via incentives.

In exchange, there are now protections for the team against time spent on injured reserve. Hamler tore his ACL in 2021, ended last season on injured reserve due to his hamstring, and tore his pectoral this offseason. Yates reports that the change to the contract “eases the cap implications” for the Broncos if Hamler is incapacitated by the latter injury this year.

When healthy, Hamler has caught 42 passes for 620 yards and three touchdowns. The 2023 season is the final one covered by his rookie contract.