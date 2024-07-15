KJ Hamler hopes to be “playmaker” for Bills after missing 2023 with pericarditis

Wide receiver KJ Hamler’s NFL career has seen him spend more time on the sideline than on the field, but he hopes to change that in 2024.

Hamler was a 2020 second-round pick in Denver and he caught 30 passes for 381 yards and three touchdowns as a rookie. A torn ACL in 2021 and a hamstring injury in 2022 limited him to 10 games, however, and Hamler didn’t play at all in 2023.

A torn pectoral muscle in the offseason cast doubt on his availability, but the bigger issue came when Hamler felt his “heart was cramping” during a workout. He was diagnosed with pericarditis, an inflammation of tissue around the heart, and waived by the Broncos. Hamler signed to the Colts practice squad, but never played after experiencing another bout of pericarditis.

Hamler also dealt with mental health issues while in Denver, but said that he “chose not to fold” in the face of the heart issue and signed with the Bills this offseason.

“I want to be a playmaker,” Hamler said, via Ryan O’Halloran of the Buffalo News. “I want to be the guy they come to on third down and also in the return game. I’m here to do whatever I can to be a spark for the team.”

The Bills overhauled their receiver group this offseason, but Hamler is still a long shot as the team heads into training camp. Given how 2023 played out, having any shot feels like a pretty good spot to be in.