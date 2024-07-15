 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

replacerimage.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Williams, Odunze contract status?
nbc_pftpm_seymour_240709.jpg
Florio: Seymour, Brady interested in LV ownership
nbc_pftpm_joeburrow_240709.jpg
Burrow wants to play flag football in Olympics

Other PFT Content

Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

replacerimage.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Williams, Odunze contract status?
nbc_pftpm_seymour_240709.jpg
Florio: Seymour, Brady interested in LV ownership
nbc_pftpm_joeburrow_240709.jpg
Burrow wants to play flag football in Olympics

Other PFT Content

Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

KJ Hamler hopes to be “playmaker” for Bills after missing 2023 with pericarditis

  
Published July 15, 2024 09:18 AM

Wide receiver KJ Hamler’s NFL career has seen him spend more time on the sideline than on the field, but he hopes to change that in 2024.

Hamler was a 2020 second-round pick in Denver and he caught 30 passes for 381 yards and three touchdowns as a rookie. A torn ACL in 2021 and a hamstring injury in 2022 limited him to 10 games, however, and Hamler didn’t play at all in 2023.

A torn pectoral muscle in the offseason cast doubt on his availability, but the bigger issue came when Hamler felt his “heart was cramping” during a workout. He was diagnosed with pericarditis, an inflammation of tissue around the heart, and waived by the Broncos. Hamler signed to the Colts practice squad, but never played after experiencing another bout of pericarditis.

Hamler also dealt with mental health issues while in Denver, but said that he “chose not to fold” in the face of the heart issue and signed with the Bills this offseason.

“I want to be a playmaker,” Hamler said, via Ryan O’Halloran of the Buffalo News. “I want to be the guy they come to on third down and also in the return game. I’m here to do whatever I can to be a spark for the team.”

The Bills overhauled their receiver group this offseason, but Hamler is still a long shot as the team heads into training camp. Given how 2023 played out, having any shot feels like a pretty good spot to be in.