K’Lavon Chaisson wants to be “the missing piece” for the Commanders

The Commanders signed outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson to a one-year, $11 million deal this offseason. He was one of the top edge rushers on the free agent market after a breakout 2025 season.

“It’s huge, man. It’s huge,” Chaisson told Bryan Colbert, via the team’s YouTube channel. “Obviously coming off a phenomenal year, man. Didn’t get a chance to seal the deal like I wanted to, but a lot of things have been moving in the right trajectory of my career. Getting a chance to be a part of this, and continue the rebuilding phase, but honestly, I’d say put the final touches on something that has already been progressing.

“I want to continue to be that guy, to be that missing piece that can send us in the right trajectory. . . . I think it’s everything and more for my career and for this team for sure.”

Chaisson, 26, played a career-high 639 snaps, a career-high 10 starts, a career-high 7.5 sacks and a career-high 18 quarterback hits.

“You’ve got to decide to block me all four quarters, and that’s my favorite part about it,” Chaisson said. “I’m willing to take it to a fifth quarter if it has to go there. I like that part about it. I never quit; I can go all day long. The mindset and the energy that I play with, it’s now or never for me.”