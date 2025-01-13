Klint Kubiak set to interview for Seahawks offensive coordinator on Tuesday

Klint Kubiak will kick off the week with a pair of interviews for offensive coordinator vacancies.

Kubiak is interviewing with the Browns on Monday and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he will move on to a meeting with the Seahawks on Tuesday. The Seahawks fired Ryan Grubb after one season in Seattle.

Kubiak spent the 2024 season running the Saints’ offense and also had a one-year stint as a coordinator with the Vikings in 2021. He worked for the Broncos and 49ers between those jobs and had a previous stint with the Broncos when his father Gary was the head coach in Denver.

Lions offensive line coach Hank Fraley and Bears interim head coach Thomas Brown have also been linked with the opening on Mike Macdonald’s Seahawks staff.