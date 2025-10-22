 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dregreenlaw_251022.jpg
Greenlaw’s body language tells story of suspension
nbc_pft_raidersnotshopping_251022.jpg
Why Raiders shopping Crosby wouldn’t ‘line up’
tushpush.jpg
Vincent admits tush push is difficult to officiate

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dregreenlaw_251022.jpg
Greenlaw’s body language tells story of suspension
nbc_pft_raidersnotshopping_251022.jpg
Why Raiders shopping Crosby wouldn’t ‘line up’
tushpush.jpg
Vincent admits tush push is difficult to officiate

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Knee injury limits Baker Mayfield in Wednesday’s practice, Teddy Bridgewater doesn’t practice

  
Published October 22, 2025 06:14 PM

The Buccaneers had both of their quarterbacks on Wednesday’s lengthy injury report.

Baker Mayfield is listed as a limited participant due to a knee injury. Mayfield has been on the injury report at various other points this season, but has played all but one of the team’s offensive snaps.

Teddy Bridgewater played the other snap, but he did not practice at all on Wednesday. His teeth are listed as the reason why he was out of practice, which is unusual but wouldn’t seem to be an issue to keep him out for Sunday’s game against the Saints if he’s back at practice before the week is out.

Wide receiver Chris Godwin (fibula), running back Bucky Irving (foot, shoulder), and edge rusher Haason Reddick (knee, ankle) were also out of practice. Head coach Todd Bowles didn’t give any of the three players much chance of playing this week.

Linebacker Lavonte David (knee, rib), wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (hamstring), defensive tackle Greg Gaines (toe), guard Luke Haggard (shoulder), defensive back Christian Izien (knee), edge rusher Markees Watts (personal), and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (toe) were the other Bucs out of practice. Guard Ben Bredeson (shoulder), tight end Devin Culp (knee), and guard Michael Jordan (knee) were listed as limited participants while cornerback Zyon McCollum (thumb) and runnnig back Josh Williams (concussion) had full practices.