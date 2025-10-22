Knee injury limits Baker Mayfield in Wednesday’s practice, Teddy Bridgewater doesn’t practice

The Buccaneers had both of their quarterbacks on Wednesday’s lengthy injury report.

Baker Mayfield is listed as a limited participant due to a knee injury. Mayfield has been on the injury report at various other points this season, but has played all but one of the team’s offensive snaps.

Teddy Bridgewater played the other snap, but he did not practice at all on Wednesday. His teeth are listed as the reason why he was out of practice, which is unusual but wouldn’t seem to be an issue to keep him out for Sunday’s game against the Saints if he’s back at practice before the week is out.

Wide receiver Chris Godwin (fibula), running back Bucky Irving (foot, shoulder), and edge rusher Haason Reddick (knee, ankle) were also out of practice. Head coach Todd Bowles didn’t give any of the three players much chance of playing this week.

Linebacker Lavonte David (knee, rib), wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (hamstring), defensive tackle Greg Gaines (toe), guard Luke Haggard (shoulder), defensive back Christian Izien (knee), edge rusher Markees Watts (personal), and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (toe) were the other Bucs out of practice. Guard Ben Bredeson (shoulder), tight end Devin Culp (knee), and guard Michael Jordan (knee) were listed as limited participants while cornerback Zyon McCollum (thumb) and runnnig back Josh Williams (concussion) had full practices.