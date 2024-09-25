Kwon Alexander signs with Broncos’ practice squad

Veteran linebacker Kwon Alexander is heading to Denver.

The Broncos have signed Alexander to their practice squad, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The move will reunite Alexander with Broncos head coach Sean Payton, who also coached Alexander in 2020 and 2021 in New Orleans.

The 30-year-old Alexander has also played for the Buccaneers, 49ers, Jets and Steelers. Last year he played nine games for Pittsburgh with two starts.