 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jdanielsv2_240924.jpg
Daniels proves he is ‘the real deal’ vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_fillblanks_v2_240924.jpg
Fill in the Blank: Dalton, Steelers QB situation
nbc_pft_tmclaurin_240924.jpg
Examining McLaurin’s ‘superhuman catch’

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jdanielsv2_240924.jpg
Daniels proves he is ‘the real deal’ vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_fillblanks_v2_240924.jpg
Fill in the Blank: Dalton, Steelers QB situation
nbc_pft_tmclaurin_240924.jpg
Examining McLaurin’s ‘superhuman catch’

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kwon Alexander signs with Broncos’ practice squad

  
Published September 25, 2024 07:55 AM

Veteran linebacker Kwon Alexander is heading to Denver.

The Broncos have signed Alexander to their practice squad, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The move will reunite Alexander with Broncos head coach Sean Payton, who also coached Alexander in 2020 and 2021 in New Orleans.

The 30-year-old Alexander has also played for the Buccaneers, 49ers, Jets and Steelers. Last year he played nine games for Pittsburgh with two starts.