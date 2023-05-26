 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kyle Hamilton feels he can slide in, perform at high level in new role for Ravens

  
Published May 26, 2023 07:46 AM

Kyle Hamilton played more than half the defensive snaps for the Ravens during his rookie season, but the first-round pick didn’t play a traditional safety role in Baltimore.

With Marcus Williams and Chuck Clark on hand, Hamilton saw a lot of his time in the slot and near the line of scrimmage. Clark is now a member of the Jets, however, and Hamilton is ticketed for a more traditional spot to kick off the 2023 season.

It’s a role that he believes he will play well.

“I feel like I can slide into that role for sure and perform at a high level,” Hamilton said, via the team’s website. “I feel like that’s what the Ravens drafted me fore and that’s what I’m here for, and I feel like I can definitely produce. . . . “It’s just different seeing the game from different levels, not backpedaling as much, and just getting in the groove. That’s what OTAs are for. I have a lot to learn in both areas, but I feel like if I can put it all together, it will be really good.”

The Ravens took Hamilton 14th overall because they think he can be an elite safety and the coming season will provide the first extended chance for him to prove them correct.