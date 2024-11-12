 Skip navigation
Kyle Hamilton, Isaiah Likely not spotted at Tuesday practice

  
Published November 12, 2024 03:41 PM

After defeating the Bengals last Thursday, the Ravens got back on the field for an extra practice on Tuesday in advance of their Week 11 matchup with the Steelers.

According to multiple reporters on the scene, safety Kyle Hamilton (ankle) and tight end Isaiah Likely (hamstring) both were not participating in the session.

Hamilton suffered his ankle injury during the Week 10 win, with head coach John Harbaugh saying that the injury wasn’t serious. Harbaugh also noted that the Ravens would see where he is on Wednesday after getting treatment all weekend.

In his third season, Hamilton has registered 71 total tackles, 2.0 sacks, and seven passes defensed.

Likely missed the Week 10 game after suffering a hamstring injury against the Broncos on Nov. 3. He’s caught 24 passes for 271 yards with three TDs this season.

It’s worth noting quarterback Lamar Jackson was on the field for practice, as he’s missed early-week practices over the last couple of games.

In 10 games this season, Jackson has completed 69.1 percent of his throws for 2,669 yards with 24 touchdowns and two interceptions. He’s also rushed for 538 yards with two TDs.

Baltimore will issue its first injury report of the week on Wednesday.