John Harbaugh: We’ll see how Kyle Hamilton looks on Wednesday

After safety Kyle Hamilton left last Thursday’s win over the Bengals with an ankle injury, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said that he didn’t think it was a serious injury.

Harbaugh also said that he wasn’t sure if Hamilton will miss any time and the answer to that question remains up in the air as the Ravens move toward their Week 11 road date with the Steelers.

“It’s Monday,” Harbaugh said. “He’s been here all weekend getting treatment and stuff like that. We’ll see how he looks on Wednesday going forward.”

Hamilton had four tackles against the Bengals and he has 71 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery on the season.