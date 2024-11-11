 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sundaystatements_241111.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest statements in Week 10
nbc_pft_giants_241111.jpg
Jones’ time as Giants’ starting QB nearing an end
nbc_pft_coltsbillsjagsviks_241111.jpg
Flacco, Darnold among Week 10 disappointments

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sundaystatements_241111.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest statements in Week 10
nbc_pft_giants_241111.jpg
Jones’ time as Giants’ starting QB nearing an end
nbc_pft_coltsbillsjagsviks_241111.jpg
Flacco, Darnold among Week 10 disappointments

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

John Harbaugh: We’ll see how Kyle Hamilton looks on Wednesday

  
Published November 11, 2024 10:45 AM

After safety Kyle Hamilton left last Thursday’s win over the Bengals with an ankle injury, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said that he didn’t think it was a serious injury.

Harbaugh also said that he wasn’t sure if Hamilton will miss any time and the answer to that question remains up in the air as the Ravens move toward their Week 11 road date with the Steelers.

“It’s Monday,” Harbaugh said. “He’s been here all weekend getting treatment and stuff like that. We’ll see how he looks on Wednesday going forward.”

Hamilton had four tackles against the Bengals and he has 71 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery on the season.