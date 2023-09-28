Kyle Hamilton, Justice Hill return to Ravens practice

The Ravens got two more players back on the practice field Thursday.

Safety Kyle Hamilton and running back Justice Hill were both limited participants after sitting out Wednesday’s session. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley, center Tyler Linderbaum, and safety Marcus Williams returned on Wednesday.

Hamilton had three sacks against the Colts last Sunday, but is listed with a back injury. Hill missed the loss to the Colts with a foot injury. Stanley (knee) and Linderbaum (ankle) remained limited while Williams (pec) was bumped up to full participation.

While those are positive developments, the Ravens continued to practice without wide receivers Rashod Bateman (hamstring) and Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle). Edge rushers Odafe Oweh (ankle) and David Ojabo (ankle, knee) were also out of practice along with cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot) for the second straight day. Beckham and Oweh did not play last Sunday while Humphrey has not played yet this season.