 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_draftkings_241113.jpg
Where Steelers, Commanders stand in playoff race
nbc_csu_steelersdjaydenstruggles_241113.jpg
How Steelers defense contained Daniels in Week 10
calebwilliams.jpg
Bears need to change ‘trajectory’ of Williams

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_draftkings_241113.jpg
Where Steelers, Commanders stand in playoff race
nbc_csu_steelersdjaydenstruggles_241113.jpg
How Steelers defense contained Daniels in Week 10
calebwilliams.jpg
Bears need to change ‘trajectory’ of Williams

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kyle Hamilton, Kyle Van Noy out of practice for Ravens

  
Published November 13, 2024 05:02 PM

The Ravens have said that safety Kyle Hamilton avoided a serious ankle injury when he went down in last Thursday’s win over the Bengals, but his status for this weekend’s game against the Steelers remains up in the air.

Hamilton didn’t practice in Tuesday’s informal workout and he remained out for Wednesday’s official start to the practice week as well. Hamilton’s experience likely means that he can play with little practice time, but some time on the field would be a good sign for his status.

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy (illness) was the only other player to miss practice.

Tight end Isaiah Likely (hamstring) was their only limited participant. Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (knee) and defensive lineman Brent Urban (concussion) were full participants.