Kyle Hamilton, Kyle Van Noy out of practice for Ravens

The Ravens have said that safety Kyle Hamilton avoided a serious ankle injury when he went down in last Thursday’s win over the Bengals, but his status for this weekend’s game against the Steelers remains up in the air.

Hamilton didn’t practice in Tuesday’s informal workout and he remained out for Wednesday’s official start to the practice week as well. Hamilton’s experience likely means that he can play with little practice time, but some time on the field would be a good sign for his status.

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy (illness) was the only other player to miss practice.

Tight end Isaiah Likely (hamstring) was their only limited participant. Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (knee) and defensive lineman Brent Urban (concussion) were full participants.