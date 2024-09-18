Kyle Hamilton, Ronnie Stanley didn’t practice on Wednesday

Safety Kyle Hamilton wasn’t on the practice field for the Ravens on Wednesday.

Hamilton sat out the team’s first workout as they head toward a Week Three matchup with the Cowboys. Hamilton is listed with a back injury, but played every snap against the Raiders in Week Two.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley also missed practice with an ankle injury. Head coach John Harbaugh said at his press conference that he expects Stanley to play on Sunday as the Ravens try to avoid an 0-3 start.

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy (eye, groin) and cornerback Nate Wiggins (neck, concussion) also sat out. Tackle Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu and cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis were absent for personal reasons while wide receiver Deonte Harty (calf) was a limited participant.