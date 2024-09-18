 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_draftkings_240918.jpg
49ers remain favorites to claim No. 1 seed in NFC
nbc_simms_saintsoffense_240918.jpg
How Saints offense has dominated in early season
nbc_simms_eaglesfalcons_240918.jpg
Eagles left themselves open with third down pass

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_draftkings_240918.jpg
49ers remain favorites to claim No. 1 seed in NFC
nbc_simms_saintsoffense_240918.jpg
How Saints offense has dominated in early season
nbc_simms_eaglesfalcons_240918.jpg
Eagles left themselves open with third down pass

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kyle Hamilton, Ronnie Stanley didn’t practice on Wednesday

  
Published September 18, 2024 05:22 PM

Safety Kyle Hamilton wasn’t on the practice field for the Ravens on Wednesday.

Hamilton sat out the team’s first workout as they head toward a Week Three matchup with the Cowboys. Hamilton is listed with a back injury, but played every snap against the Raiders in Week Two.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley also missed practice with an ankle injury. Head coach John Harbaugh said at his press conference that he expects Stanley to play on Sunday as the Ravens try to avoid an 0-3 start.

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy (eye, groin) and cornerback Nate Wiggins (neck, concussion) also sat out. Tackle Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu and cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis were absent for personal reasons while wide receiver Deonte Harty (calf) was a limited participant.