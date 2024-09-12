Kyle Hamilton takes the blame for Xavier Worthy touchdown catch: “On me, 100 percent”

Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy got wide open for a touchdown catch in the opener against the Ravens, which immediately raised the question: Why did the Ravens’ defense let the player who set the Scouting Combine record for fastest 40-yard dash get behind their secondary?

Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton says the answer is simple: He screwed up.

“That was on me, 100 percent,” Hamilton said. “I was supposed to go back to the half, I played the wrong call. It wasn’t on [defensive coordinator] Zach Orr. It wasn’t on Marlon [Humphrey] or anybody else. It was on me. If you watch the play, you can probably tell that we’re missing a half safety. I got kind of mixed up. I was supposed to go back to the half and I take the blame for that.”

Hamilton was a first-team All-Pro in 2023, but he admits his 2024 season is not off to a good start.

“I don’t think I played well at all,” Hamilton said. “It’s a week-to-week league. I’m excited to go back out there this weekend and makeup for it.

Hamilton noted that it’s a long season and every Super Bowl winner in NFL history except the 1972 Dolphins has lost at least one game in the regular season. Losing at Kansas City is far from a season-ender. But Hamilton also acknowledged the Ravens need to get back on track at home against the Raiders on Sunday. He doesn’t plan to make the same mistake again.