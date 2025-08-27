 Skip navigation
Kyle McCord will return to the Eagles’ practice squad

  
Published August 27, 2025 01:59 PM

Quarterback Kyle McCord was nudged off the 53-man roster in Philadelphia, but he won’t be leaving town.

McCord went unclaimed on waivers and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that he will re-sign with the Eagles as a member of their practice squad.

McCord was a sixth-round pick this April and he was trying to make the cut as the team’s third quarterback, but a trade for Sam Howell earlier this week closed off that door. McCord will be behind Jalen Hurts and Tanner McKee as well.

McCord was 24-of-56 for 191 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions for the Eagles in the preseason.