Kyle Pitts not in attendance for first OTA practice

Kirk Cousins is not the only player absent from Atlanta’s first OTA practice on Tuesday.

Per Terrin Waack of the team’s website, tight end Kyle Pitts is another player who is not in attendance.

Pitts, 24, is entering the last year of his rookie contract after the Falcons picked up his fifth-year option last spring. While it’s currently unclear why Pitts is not in attendance, he’s set to earn $10.878 million in 2025.

Pitts caught 68 passes for 1,026 yards with a touchdown as a rookie in 2021. But he has not reached that kind of production since. In 2024, Pitts caught 47 passes for 602 yards with four touchdowns while playing all 17 games. He was on the field for 62 percent of offensive snaps.

Pitts also hasn’t reached 100 yards in a game since his rookie season.

Additionally, Waack noted receiver Ray-Ray McCloud III, linebacker Troy Andersen, outside linebacker Bralen Trice, offensive tackle Kaleb McGary, and defensive lineman Morgan Fox were not on the field on Tuesday.