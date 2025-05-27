 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_belichickstory_250527.jpg
Hudson has been ‘key change’ in Belichick musical
nbc_pft_draftbest_football_towns_250527.jpg
PFT Draft: Best football towns
nbc_pft_jetstushpush_250527.jpg
How well could Fields pull off tush push for Jets?

Other PFT Content

DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_belichickstory_250527.jpg
Hudson has been ‘key change’ in Belichick musical
nbc_pft_draftbest_football_towns_250527.jpg
PFT Draft: Best football towns
nbc_pft_jetstushpush_250527.jpg
How well could Fields pull off tush push for Jets?

Other PFT Content

DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kyle Pitts not in attendance for first OTA practice

  
Published May 27, 2025 01:24 PM

Kirk Cousins is not the only player absent from Atlanta’s first OTA practice on Tuesday.

Per Terrin Waack of the team’s website, tight end Kyle Pitts is another player who is not in attendance.

Pitts, 24, is entering the last year of his rookie contract after the Falcons picked up his fifth-year option last spring. While it’s currently unclear why Pitts is not in attendance, he’s set to earn $10.878 million in 2025.

Pitts caught 68 passes for 1,026 yards with a touchdown as a rookie in 2021. But he has not reached that kind of production since. In 2024, Pitts caught 47 passes for 602 yards with four touchdowns while playing all 17 games. He was on the field for 62 percent of offensive snaps.

Pitts also hasn’t reached 100 yards in a game since his rookie season.

Additionally, Waack noted receiver Ray-Ray McCloud III, linebacker Troy Andersen, outside linebacker Bralen Trice, offensive tackle Kaleb McGary, and defensive lineman Morgan Fox were not on the field on Tuesday.