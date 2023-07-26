Kyle Pitts will practice today

Falcons coach Arthur Smith offered good news on tight end Kyle Pitts today.

Pitts will be on the Falcons’ practice field as Atlanta begins training camp, Smith said.

Although Smith did not say whether Pitts will have any limitations, it sounds like the Falcons are pleased with where he is after a knee injury ended his 2022 season.

After a Pro Bowl season as a rookie in 2021, Pitts didn’t play as well even when healthy in 2022, and he missed the final six games of the season with a torn MCL.

Now the Falcons will hope to get Pitts back in gear in his third season — a big season for Smith, who needs to show that the offense he’s building in Atlanta is making progress.