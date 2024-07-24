Kyle Shanahan addresses the Brandon Aiyuk “hold in”

On Tuesday, 49ers G.M. John Lynch told reporters that the team expects all of its players to practice. Receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who reported for training camp despite discontent with his contract, did not practice on Wednesday.

Coach Kyle Shanahan was asked whether it’s a sign a deal is imminent.

“I don’t really know what it means,” Shanahan told reporters. “It just means his back is sore today and his neck is sore. So going to stay out of practice, which obviously is a hold in. And so we expected it, and I understand the situation fully.”

Not long ago, “hold in” referred to a guy who was sending a message by milking an injury, real or imagined. Nowadays, it’s a deliberate decision made by the player, typically executed with the consent of the team. (Indeed, if the team wanted to play hardball, it could discipline the player for refusing to practice.)

“I don’t think we’ve had a hold in,” Shanahan said. “So I don’t see much difference between a hold in and a hold out. It’s probably better for them to hold in because so they don’t get fines since you can’t rescind them like you could back in the day. But I don’t see much difference. . . . I think it’s better for them I think too that at least they can be around here, in meetings and stuff like that.”

It’s also better for the team, because once the player reports it is nearly impossible to leave, under the CBA. It’s much easier (albeit expensive) to not show up. (That said, Aiyuk’s fines can be rescinded, since he’s operating under his rookie deal.)

Also, a holdout puts much more pressure on the team.

For Aiyuk, he’s not fully committed to being a squeaky wheel. As a result, tackle Trent Williams (who didn’t show up) is more likely to get taken care of before Aiyuk.

At this point, there’s nothing Aiyuk can really do. He reported. He can hold in, but the 49ers can drag their feet until Aiyuk has no choice but to get ready for Week 1.