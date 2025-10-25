Kyle Shanahan: Brandon Aiyuk could return to practice as soon as next week

The 49ers could open wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk’s 21-day practice window as soon as next week, coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday.

“Yeah, I believe he’s getting a lot closer,” Shanahan said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “It could [happen next week]. I think we’re week-to-week now, so hopefully, it will be sooner than later.”

Aiyuk remains on the reserve/physically unable to perform list as he continues to work his way back from ACL and MCL tears in his knee. He was injured Oct. 20, 2024, in a game against the Chiefs.

General Manager John Lynch said this week that Aiyuk was “making really good progress.”

Aiyuk had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2022 and 2023 before playing only seven games last season. He finished 2024 with 25 catches for 374 yards.