Kyle Shanahan: Brock Purdy is making progress, but Mac Jones will start Sunday night

Mac Jones will be the 49ers’ starting quarterback on Sunday night against the Falcons, but Brock Purdy is getting closer to returning.

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Purdy is making progress in what he can do on the practice field but isn’t ready to be active.

“He was able to get out there, throw more, I thought he was a step further ahead than last week, so going in the right direction,” Shanahan said of Purdy.

Shanahan left open the possibility of making Purdy an emergency third quarterback if his toe injury recovers well enough that he could play but not at 100 percent, but Shanahan said that most likely, the next time Purdy is in uniform he’ll be the starter.

“If Brock’s good to go I picture him starting,” Shanahan said. “We’ll always do what’s best for him and best for the team.”

The 49ers haven’t missed Purdy because Jones has played well in his absence. The 49ers are 3-1 in games Jones has started this season, and Jones is averaging an NFL-best 313 passing yards per game.