Kyle Shanahan: Brock Purdy’s toe injury was bothering him after Sunday’s game

The 49ers have a short week, with a trip to Los Angeles to play the Rams on tap for Thursday night.

That means the club’s injury concerns are that much more concerning.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Monday that quarterback Brock Purdy’s toe issue that kept him sidelined for Weeks 2 and 3 flared up.

“He didn’t indicate it to me at all during the game,” Shanahan said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “I talked to him on the phone last night, and he said it was starting to bother him a little bit last night. But nothing during the game at all.”

Purdy completed 22-of-38 passes for 309 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday’s 26-21 loss to Jacksonville.

Receiver Ricky Pearsall also exited Sunday’s contest early with a knee issue. Shanahan noted Pearsall may have sustained a “minor PCL” injury, but added, “Hopefully, it won’t be too bad.”

“Obviously, a huge concern with the Thursday night game and stuff, but we’re not expecting it to be too bad,” Shanahan said. “But we’ve got to find out later today.”

The short week will have an impact on player availability for Week 5.

“[A]nytime guys are sore and hurting on a Monday, you usually don’t stress too much about it,” Shanahan said. “But anytime you have a Thursday game, it’s a totally different element. So, I’m concerned with anybody who’s not totally healthy at this moment, but we’ll have to get more information on that later today to really kind of have a clue of what to speculate.”

The 49ers’ first injury report of the week is due out later on Monday.