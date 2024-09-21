Kyle Shanahan elaborates on George Kittle, Nick Bosa, Charvarius Ward injuries

The banged-up 49ers added three more names to the list of banged-up 49ers this week.

Suddenly in doubt for the Week 3 game at L.A. are tight end George Kittle, defensive end Nick Bosa, and cornerback Charvarius Ward.

Coach Kyle Shanahan shared some details with reporters on Friday regarding the three new injuries.

“[Kittle] and Charvarius, they were sore after practice, like a number of guys are,” Shanahan said. “They came in Thursday morning and were still sore. And it was still today with Kittle. So, that’s the severity of it.”

Kittle is doubtful for the game with a hamstring injury. Ward (hamstring, knee) and Bosa are questionable.

As to Bosa, Shanahan said this: “I think it was rib, hurt his rib in practice. Yeah. A one-on-one drill.”

The Rams have plenty of injuries, too. That’s just part of football. Teams that find a way to overcome injuries end up standing out. We’ll find out on Sunday whether the 49ers can do that.