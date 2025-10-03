Kyle Shanahan: I can’t say enough good things about Mac Jones

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan couldn’t be happier with the play of quarterback Mac Jones in Thursday night’s win over the Rams.

Jones completed 33 of 49 passes for 342 yards, with two touchdowns and no turnovers, as the 49ers won 26-23 in overtime. Shanahan said afterward that Jones did everything the 49ers could have hoped for.

“I was real impressed,” Shanahan said. “He played his ass off. He was unbelievable in the first half, got banged up a little bit there in the second half and battled through it, protected the ball. Going against that defense, throwing the ball that many times and not having a turnover, protecting like he did, I can’t say enough good things about Mac.”

Jones is playing while starting quarterback Brock Purdy deals with a toe injury, and so far the 49ers haven’t missed a beat, going 3-0 in the games Jones has started. Shanahan said after the game that Purdy is week to week, and he doesn’t know how soon Purdy will be back. It may not matter much to the 49ers, as Jones is playing like a starter.