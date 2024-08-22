 Skip navigation
Kyle Shanahan: I wish I could say something else, but nothing's changed on Brandon Aiyuk

  
Published August 22, 2024 04:34 AM

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan still doesn’t know when, or if, wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk will get back to work.

In his latest media appearance, Shanahan was asked the obligatory question about whether there are any updates on the situation with Aiyuk, who has not practiced at all during training camp, wants a new contract, and has been the subject of trade discussions. Shanahan sarcastically said there was progress before acknowledging that nothing has changed since training camp began.

“Oh so much has changed — no, I’m just joking. No new updates. I’m sorry to keep being boring with that, but I wish I was saying something different. But nothing’s changed yet,” Shanahan said on KNBR.

Asked about Aiyuk’s alleged back injury, Shanahan didn’t sound enthused about talking about it.

“From what I hear, he’s still working through it,” Shanahan said.

And the 49ers are still working through Aiyuk’s contract. His back will get better just as soon as his contract does.