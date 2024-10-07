 Skip navigation
Kyle Shanahan: Jake Moody suffered a high-ankle sprain

  
Published October 6, 2024 08:30 PM

The 49ers are expecting to be without their kicker for some time.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said after Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals that Moody suffered a high-ankle sprain.

“Yeah, they’ll work on that stuff right away,” Shanahan said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “With kickers, they’re almost independent contractors, so we’ll get them in as fast as possible and get the best guy we can. I’m sure it’ll have to be for a few weeks. I’m not sure [about the severity of the injury], but I know they told me a high-ankle, and that’s never soon.”

Moody suffered the injury when trying to make a tackle on a kickoff in the second quarter.

“I mean, you try to tackle,” Shanahan said. “You don’t tell guys to keep their ankle out of it. You hope that it doesn’t come to him, and he doesn’t have to make a tackle, but you also don’t tell guys to turn it down and just let them score. It’s part of football.”

Moody was spotted in a walking boot after the game and is slated to undergo an MRI to gain a full understanding of the injury.

The 49ers do not currently have another kicker on their practice squad and will have to add one in a hurry, as they’ll play the Seahawks on Thursday night. Punter Mitch Wishnowsky kicked a 26-yard field goal late in the first half. The 49ers did not score after halftime to fall 24-23.