Kyle Shanahan: My mind is on preparing for Week 1 without Brandon Aiyuk, Trent Williams

The 49ers still don’t know whether wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and left tackle Trent Williams will play against the Jets in Week One, but head coach Kyle Shanahan says he has to get the team ready to play without them.

Williams is continuing to stay away from the team, and Shanahan said today that he hasn’t talked to Williams recently. Aiyuk has been with the team but declining to practice, and today reporters who attended the open portion of 49ers practice said there was no sign of Aiyuk, even though Shanahan said before practice that Aiyuk has been cleared to play by team doctors.

For his part, Shanahan said he is staying optimistic while also being realistic about the fact that two players who haven’t practiced all summer might not play when the season starts on Monday, September 9.

“I’m optimistic that things will work out with Trent,” Shanahan said. “I’m not sitting here knowing what day it will be. I mean, we’re getting close to playing a game. So, like, my mind is completely on preparing for a game without those guys. But I feel when two sides want to get a deal done, usually it happens.”

It’s not too late for the 49ers to get Aiyuk and Williams onto the practice field in time for them both to be active on the opening Monday night of the season. But it’s getting close.