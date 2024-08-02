Kyle Shanahan not bothered by Brock Purdy’s practice interceptions

Brock Purdy’s interceptions at 49ers training camp have been a talking point around the team this week.

Purdy said that concerns about protecting the ball are a big part of regular season action, but “right now is the time for us to go out” and experiment with throws that you might not make with negative consequences on the line. On Friday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan cited Purdy’s play in those situations as the reason why he’s not losing sleep about the turnovers in recent practice sessions.

“I know, always, stats are made a big deal in practice and I know that’ll stick out, too,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “And we never want a lot of picks in practice, regardless of who it is, but Brock’s never really had an interception problem. He’s protected the ball pretty well in this league for his two years. He also isn’t scared to let it rip, too. When you’re in practice, if we were really trying to fix that, and if he had had a problem, and you come out and that’s all we’re focusing on, and he still has some stats like that, then that’s something that concerns you. But that’s something I really haven’t been worried about with Brock, and that’s why those stats are also something that hasn’t bothered me at all.”

Purdy has thrown 50 touchdowns and 16 interceptions while leading the 49ers to wins in 21 of the 27 games he has started. Those numbers make it easy to understand why the 49ers aren’t going to sweat too much about what happens in August.