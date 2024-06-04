 Skip navigation
Kyle Shanahan on Brandon Aiyuk: Some guys come to avoid a fine, and some don’t

  
Published June 4, 2024 04:47 PM

Still seeking a new contract, 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk was not in attendance for San Francisco’s mandatory minicamp.

With the offseason program coming to an end, head coach Kyle Shanahan said he hasn’t been looking for many updates from the front office on the situation.

“That stuff takes time and everything, but now, especially with guys in practices, minicamp stuff, I don’t ask about it at all,” Shanahan said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “Some guys come because they want to avoid a fine, and some don’t.

“But regardless, it doesn’t change anything when those guys have come. We know what the process is. We know what the business part is. That’s just how they decide how they want to handle this week.”

The 49ers did get a deal done with running back Christian McCaffrey on Tuesday, keeping one of their key offensive players in the fold. But San Francisco still needs to find a resolution when it comes to Aiyuk sooner than later.