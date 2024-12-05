 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_dkfalconsbucs_241204.jpg
Bucs have edge over Falcons in NFC South race
nbc_csu_chargersdefense_241204.jpg
Chargers confused Cousins with ‘different looks’
nbc_csu_eaglesdefense_241204.jpg
Eagles put the clamps on Ravens in NFL Week 13

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_dkfalconsbucs_241204.jpg
Bucs have edge over Falcons in NFC South race
nbc_csu_chargersdefense_241204.jpg
Chargers confused Cousins with ‘different looks’
nbc_csu_eaglesdefense_241204.jpg
Eagles put the clamps on Ravens in NFL Week 13

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kyle Shanahan on Caleb Williams: “As talented as there is”

  
Published December 4, 2024 08:25 PM

On Tuesday morning’s PFT Live, I threw out the idea of the Bears ditching the normal approach to hiring head coaches and calling the 49ers to see whether they’d be willing to trade Kyle Shanahan.

It’s either a good idea, or it’s a slow week.

Regardless, Shanahan was asked about Bears quarterback Caleb Williams today, because the 49ers face Williams and the Bears this week.

“As talented as there is,” Shanahan told reporters. “The stuff that you saw in college, you can see in the NFL. As good of a thrower as there is, born to play the position, got the athletic ability to do whatever, he’s got the speed to do whatever. He’s gotten a lot of playing time, he’s getting better as this year goes,

“I think he’s getting a lot more consistent. I think he’s been playing his best ball probably here the last few weeks. He’s put them in a chance to win here in these last few games there.”

Assuming Shanahan wasn’t simply Lou Holtzing it, Shanahan would presumably be interested in entertaining the possibility of becoming the coach who is joined at the hip with Williams for the next decade or longer.

Again, why not make the call? From the outside, it’s starting to feel stale between the 49ers and Shanahan. Who knows what’s happening from the inside?

It’s just a phone call away.