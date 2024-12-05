Kyle Shanahan on Caleb Williams: “As talented as there is”

On Tuesday morning’s PFT Live, I threw out the idea of the Bears ditching the normal approach to hiring head coaches and calling the 49ers to see whether they’d be willing to trade Kyle Shanahan.

It’s either a good idea, or it’s a slow week.

Regardless, Shanahan was asked about Bears quarterback Caleb Williams today, because the 49ers face Williams and the Bears this week.

“As talented as there is,” Shanahan told reporters. “The stuff that you saw in college, you can see in the NFL. As good of a thrower as there is, born to play the position, got the athletic ability to do whatever, he’s got the speed to do whatever. He’s gotten a lot of playing time, he’s getting better as this year goes,

“I think he’s getting a lot more consistent. I think he’s been playing his best ball probably here the last few weeks. He’s put them in a chance to win here in these last few games there.”

Assuming Shanahan wasn’t simply Lou Holtzing it, Shanahan would presumably be interested in entertaining the possibility of becoming the coach who is joined at the hip with Williams for the next decade or longer.

Again, why not make the call? From the outside, it’s starting to feel stale between the 49ers and Shanahan. Who knows what’s happening from the inside?

It’s just a phone call away.