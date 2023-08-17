Kyle Shanahan unconcerned with Brock Purdy’s training camp interceptions

Brock Purdy has thrown 10 interceptions in 197 training camp throws, David Lombardi of TheAthletic.com reports. That includes two picks the 49ers quarterback threw Wednesday, with another couple of near-picks.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan is unconcerned.

“You never want interceptions in any situation,” Shanahan said. “There’s never one answer. Each one’s different. But I definitely like having interceptions a lot more in practice than in games. And one thing Brock does is he lets it rip. He’s not worried about anything else. Especially not worried about people counting his interceptions at practice.”

Purdy has a 5 percent interception rate over his two training camps, according to Lombardi, but the second-year quarterback’s interception rate in games is only 1.7. The league-average interception rate for quarterbacks in games is a little over 2 percent.

Purdy threw four interceptions in 223 passing attempts last season, including 63 postseason passing attempts without a turnover.

“That doesn’t mean [interceptions] are all right,” Shanahan said. “But I do like him letting it rip and I like him learning from things that he can get away with, things he can’t get away with.”