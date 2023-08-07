Kyle Trask: I’m staying focused on what I can do

The word in Tampa last week was that quarterback competition between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask has gotten tighter over the course of training camp.

Mayfield acknowledged that his recent practice work has been shaky, but Trask said on Monday that his view of the competition isn’t focused on his teammate. Trask said that he’s keeping his eyes on himself because his performance is the only thing he can control.

“I’ve been in a lot of quarterback competitions in my football career and I think the main thing you can focus on is just playing the best that you can,” Trask said, via the team’s website. “There’s a lot of things that are out of your hands, in terms of the competition. It’s the same for me: stay focused on what I can do. I know it’s obviously cliché but it’s the truth — I’m just focused on getting our offense in the best play, the best checks that I possibly can.”

The Buccaneers host the Steelers on Friday night in their first preseason game, which Trask said will be “another brick in this competition” and the performances in that game will certainly spark conversations about which direction Tampa will go at the offense’s most important spot.