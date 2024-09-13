 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_billsdolphins_240913v2.jpg
Bills show they’re still the class of the AFC East
nbc_pft_draft_240913.jpg
Chase, Bengals must back up talk vs. Chiefs
nbc_pft_nflresponse_240913.jpg
Could Tua injury affect NFL’s handling of QBs?

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_billsdolphins_240913v2.jpg
Bills show they’re still the class of the AFC East
nbc_pft_draft_240913.jpg
Chase, Bengals must back up talk vs. Chiefs
nbc_pft_nflresponse_240913.jpg
Could Tua injury affect NFL’s handling of QBs?

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kyle Van Noy returns to practice, questionable for Sunday

  
Published September 13, 2024 03:46 PM

After returning to practice on Friday, Ravens outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy is listed as questionable for Sunday’s matchup with the Raiders.

Van Noy (eye) was limited in the day’s session after he did not participate on Wednesday and Thursday.

Van Noy recorded a tackle and a quarterback hit last week against the Chiefs.

Cornerback Nate Wiggins (neck/concussion) has been ruled out after he didn’t practice on Thursday or Friday.

Outside linebacker Adisa Isaac (hamstring) finished the week limited in all three sessions and is doubtful.

Linebacker Roquan Smith (shoulder) was full on Thursday and Friday and is set to play.