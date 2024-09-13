Kyle Van Noy returns to practice, questionable for Sunday

After returning to practice on Friday, Ravens outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy is listed as questionable for Sunday’s matchup with the Raiders.

Van Noy (eye) was limited in the day’s session after he did not participate on Wednesday and Thursday.

Van Noy recorded a tackle and a quarterback hit last week against the Chiefs.

Cornerback Nate Wiggins (neck/concussion) has been ruled out after he didn’t practice on Thursday or Friday.

Outside linebacker Adisa Isaac (hamstring) finished the week limited in all three sessions and is doubtful.

Linebacker Roquan Smith (shoulder) was full on Thursday and Friday and is set to play.