 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_roto_week4bestbetsjaguars49ersv2_250926.jpg
Jaguars-49ers favors under amid quarterback issues
nbc_pft_jetsconversation_250926.jpg
Glenn’s ‘authenticity’ hasn’t translated to wins
nbc_pft_mikemcdonald_250926.jpg
Macdonald has made Seahawks an elite road team

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Detroit Lions v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
Taylor Decker, Al-Quadin Muhammad are questionable to face the Browns
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_roto_week4bestbetsjaguars49ersv2_250926.jpg
Jaguars-49ers favors under amid quarterback issues
nbc_pft_jetsconversation_250926.jpg
Glenn’s ‘authenticity’ hasn’t translated to wins
nbc_pft_mikemcdonald_250926.jpg
Macdonald has made Seahawks an elite road team

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Detroit Lions v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
Taylor Decker, Al-Quadin Muhammad are questionable to face the Browns
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kyle Van Noy, Travis Jones inactive for Ravens

  
Published September 28, 2025 03:13 PM

The Ravens defense will be short several players for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy and defensive tackle Travis Jones are both inactive after being listed as questionable on Friday. Van Noy has a hamstring injury and Jones has a knee injury.

The Ravens also placed defensive linemen Nnamdi Madubuike and Broderick Washington on injured reserve Saturday, so they are thin up front in Kansas City. There was better news on offense as tight end Isaiah Likely and left tackle Ronnie Stanley are both good to go.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander, safety Reuben Lowery, running back Keaton Mitchell, fullback Patrick Ricard, and tackle Carson Vinson are also out for Baltimore.

The Chiefs scratched cornerback Kristian Fulton, tight end Jared Wiley, running back Elijah Mitchell, defensive end Mike Danna, offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad, wide receiver Jason Brownlee, and defensive tackle Brodric Martin.