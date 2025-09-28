Kyle Van Noy, Travis Jones inactive for Ravens

The Ravens defense will be short several players for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy and defensive tackle Travis Jones are both inactive after being listed as questionable on Friday. Van Noy has a hamstring injury and Jones has a knee injury.

The Ravens also placed defensive linemen Nnamdi Madubuike and Broderick Washington on injured reserve Saturday, so they are thin up front in Kansas City. There was better news on offense as tight end Isaiah Likely and left tackle Ronnie Stanley are both good to go.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander, safety Reuben Lowery, running back Keaton Mitchell, fullback Patrick Ricard, and tackle Carson Vinson are also out for Baltimore.

The Chiefs scratched cornerback Kristian Fulton, tight end Jared Wiley, running back Elijah Mitchell, defensive end Mike Danna, offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad, wide receiver Jason Brownlee, and defensive tackle Brodric Martin.